Each file includes drivers for multiple adapters including 10/100, Gigabit, and 10 Gigabit adapters. This download includes diagnostics. Separate downloads are available for the User Guides and other features. This software may also apply to Intel Ethernet controllers. Support for built-in network connections is provided by the system or board manufacturer.



Intel is a supplier of laptop components and does not manufacture or sell complete laptop systems. The software provided by Intel below is a generic version. Each laptop computer original equipment manufacturer (OEM) may have altered the features, incorporated customizations, or made other changes to the software or software packaging they provide. The software provided has not been verified by your laptop manufacturer as to compatibility or other operation.



Intel or the laptop computer original equipment manufacturer (OEM) may not provide technical support for some or all issues that could arise from the usage of this software.



This driver does not contain software or drivers for Microsoft Windows 98, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 95, Windows Me, or IBM OS/2.

What's New:

Windows 10

When performing a large file transfer, Windows Device Manager may indicate wireless adapter is not functioning properly. Windows System Event log indicates Event ID 5002 and 5005.

Random loss of network connectivity with Intel Dual Band Wireless AC-8260 and AC-8265 adapters. Windows System Event log indicates Event ID 5002 and 5005.

Windows* Stop Errors (BSOD) may occur which are associated the Intel Wireless driver.

Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.50.1 has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.

Other systems

On some systems, rarely the Bluetooth device may show a yellow bang in Device Manager while connecting to a mobile device via PC to Mobile connecting applications.

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.50.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.

Supported Products:

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 Desktop Kit

Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7265

Intel PROSet/Wireless Software

Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 17265

Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 18260

Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 18265

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Desktop Kit

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)

Intel Wireless-AC 9260

Intel Wireless-AC 9461

Intel Wireless-AC 9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wireless-N 7265

Intel Wireless-AC 95602

Intel Wireless-AC 94622

Intel Wireless-AC 94612

Intel Wireless-AC 92602

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 82652

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 82602

Intel Wireless 7265 (Rev D) Family

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX2002

Intel Wireless-N 7260

