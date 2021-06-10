Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 22.50.1
This release includes software and drivers for Intel PRO/100, Intel PRO/1000, and Intel PRO/10GbE adapters and integrated network connections.
Each file includes drivers for multiple adapters including 10/100, Gigabit, and 10 Gigabit adapters. This download includes diagnostics. Separate downloads are available for the User Guides and other features. This software may also apply to Intel Ethernet controllers. Support for built-in network connections is provided by the system or board manufacturer.
Intel is a supplier of laptop components and does not manufacture or sell complete laptop systems. The software provided by Intel below is a generic version. Each laptop computer original equipment manufacturer (OEM) may have altered the features, incorporated customizations, or made other changes to the software or software packaging they provide. The software provided has not been verified by your laptop manufacturer as to compatibility or other operation.
Intel or the laptop computer original equipment manufacturer (OEM) may not provide technical support for some or all issues that could arise from the usage of this software.
This driver does not contain software or drivers for Microsoft Windows 98, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 95, Windows Me, or IBM OS/2.
What's New:
Windows 10
- When performing a large file transfer, Windows Device Manager may indicate wireless adapter is not functioning properly. Windows System Event log indicates Event ID 5002 and 5005.
- Random loss of network connectivity with Intel Dual Band Wireless AC-8260 and AC-8265 adapters. Windows System Event log indicates Event ID 5002 and 5005.
- Windows* Stop Errors (BSOD) may occur which are associated the Intel Wireless driver.
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Software 22.50.1 has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.
Other systems
- On some systems, rarely the Bluetooth device may show a yellow bang in Device Manager while connecting to a mobile device via PC to Mobile connecting applications.
- Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.50.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users should update to the latest version.
Supported Products:
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 Desktop Kit
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7265
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Software
- Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 17265
- Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 18260
- Intel Tri-Band Wireless-AC 18265
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Desktop Kit
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+)
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+)
- Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
- Intel Wireless-AC 9260
- Intel Wireless-AC 9461
- Intel Wireless-AC 9462
- Intel Wireless-AC 9560
- Intel Wireless-N 7265
- Intel Wireless-AC 95602
- Intel Wireless-AC 94622
- Intel Wireless-AC 94612
- Intel Wireless-AC 92602
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 82652
- Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 82602
- Intel Wireless 7265 (Rev D) Family
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX2002
Previous Versions:
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 21.30.3 for Windows 10 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 21.30.3 for Windows 10 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 21.20.0 for Windows 8 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 21.20.0 for Windows 8 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 21.20.0 for Windows 7 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.120.1 Windows 10 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.120.1 Windows 10 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.120.1 Windows 8 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.120.1 Windows 8 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.120.1 Windows 7 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.120.1 Windows 7 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.110.0 Windows 10 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.110.0 Windows 10 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.50.0
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.30.1 for Windows 10 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.30.1 for Windows 10 32-bit
Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.10.2 2017-11-20:
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.10.2 Windows 10 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.10.2 Windows 10 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.10.2 Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.10.2 Windows 8/8.1 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.10.2 Windows 7 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.10.2 Windows 7 32-bit
Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.0.2 2017-11-08:
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.0.2 Windows 10 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.0.2 Windows 10 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.0.2 Windows 8.1 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.0.2 Windows 8.1 32-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.0.2 Windows 7 64-bit
- Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 20.0.2 Windows 7 32-bit
Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 19.70.0 2017-07-12:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Windows 7 32-bit
Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 19.50.1 2017-04-28:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 8.1/8 64-bit
- Windows 8.1/8 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Windows 7 32-bit
Intel PROSet/Wireless Network Adapter Software and Driver 19.20.3:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 8.1/8 64-bit
- Windows 8.1/8 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Windows 7 32--bit
Previous version 19.20.3 2016-10-18:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Windows 7 32-bit
Previous version 19.0.1 2016-07-20:
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Windows 7 32-bit
Previous version 18.40.4 2016-07-02:
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 32-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
- Windows 7 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
Previous version 18.40.0 2016-03-21:
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 32-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
- Windows 7 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
Previous version 18.21.0 2015-11-12:
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 32-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
- Windows 7 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
Previous version 18.20.0:
- Windows 10 32-bit
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 32-bit
- Windows 8/8.1 64-bit
- Windows 7 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
Previous version 18.11.0:
Previous version 17.16.0:
- Windows 7 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Windows 8 32-bit
- Windows 8 64-bit
- Windows 8.1 32-bit
- Windows 8.1 64-bit
Previous version 17.1.0:
- Windows 7 32-bit
- Windows 7 64-bit
- Windows 8 32-bit
- Windows 8 64-bit
- Windows 8.1 32-bit
- Windows 8.1 64-bit
Version 7.0.6:
Previous Version 7.0.3:
- May 2, 2018
- Windows 7/8/10
- 90.2 MB
- May 17, 2017
- Windows 7/8/10
- 93.7 MB
- October 4, 2016
- Windows 7 / 8
- 31.4 MB
-
- September 28, 2015
- Windows 8
- 6.3 MB
- July 20, 2012
- Windows 7
- 69.2 MB
- July 20, 2012
- Windows 7 64-bit
- 76.7 MB
- February 27, 2014
- Windows 8
- 80.1 MB
- February 27, 2014
- Windows 8 64-bit
- 90.6 MB
- February 27, 2014
- Windows 7
- 80.1 MB
- February 27, 2014
- Windows 7 64-bit
- 90.6 MB