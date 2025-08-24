Cutting corners: AI generated writing has a reputation problem. Academia treats it as a shortcut at best and a credibility killer at worst. Accuracy and originality are only part of the issue; the real trick is that AI text can be surprisingly slippery to pin down. Wikipedia offers a good case study. The platform, built on trust and human reliability, flat-out bans AI-written articles. Editors there have even compiled a running list of the linguistic "tells" that give a bot away.

One of the clearest giveaways is tone. Chatbots tend to hype things up with repetitive phrasing about how "important" or "historic" something is, which can come off a little theatrical.

AI also tends to wrap up sections with tidy conclusions or opinions, moves that feel less like encyclopedic entries and more like a high school essay. And then there are the pet words: "moreover," "in addition," "furthermore," which gives writing a formal, sometimes stiff feeling. Humans usually mix things up with more natural sentence structures.

Formatting is another area where AI often stands out. You'll see lots of lists, sometimes with strange bullet symbols or unusual numbering. Section headings might use title case (where every main word is capitalized) instead of the simpler style people usually use. Bold text is often overused to highlight certain phrases, which isn't typical for experienced editors.

Then there are the quirks that almost feel like Easter eggs: an overuse of em dashes, curly quotes in the wrong places, or even emojis sneaking into headers. Some AI-written drafts will feature "knowledge cutoff" disclaimers or leave blanks in sentences like a fill-in-the-blank worksheet.

Citations can be even more damning. Bots often invent links that lead nowhere, spit out ISBNs or DOIs that don't exist, or cite "experts" who never appear in the text. Sometimes references get mentioned but never actually surface in the article itself.

Mistakes in Wikipedia-specific markup are also a tip-off, with templates or categories used incorrectly. Overall, AI-generated text usually feels a bit more predictable and less in-the-moment than something crafted by a real person.

Of course, none of these signals on their own are a smoking gun. After all, AI has been trained on millions of examples of human writing. But when you start spotting several of these quirks at once, it's usually worth a closer look.