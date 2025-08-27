Haptic Rodents: Over the past few years, we've seen some truly unusual takes on the traditional PC mouse design. Now, Logitech is reportedly preparing to upgrade its premium MX Master line with a rarely seen feature: physical feedback tied to user actions.

According to a comprehensive leak from the German website WinFuture, Logitech is preparing to launch its new MX Master 4 mouse. This model is designed to replace the MX Master 3S, which debuted in 2022 as an upgrade to the MX Master 3 and remains one of the best wireless mice available today.

The MX Master 4 will introduce haptic feedback – an uncommon feature in mice, even in a world where you can find models with built-in fans or even fragrance dispensers. Logitech has branded this feature as "Haptic Sense," WinFuture reports, and placed it in the thumb rest area.

An integrated motor will make the mouse vibrate during specific actions, which could include clicking on web links or receiving notifications. The Haptic Sense feature will be fully customizable, allowing users to adjust both vibration intensity and the actions that trigger feedback.

The MX Master 4 is based on an updated version of its predecessor's design, now featuring improved durability and a lighter, textured surface. The two primary buttons – out of a total of eight – are made of transparent plastic and, according to Logitech, are 90 percent quieter than the already nearly silent MX Master 3S buttons.

Additional design changes in the new MX Master 4 include "actions ring" located in the thumb rest area, which can be configured to perform quick user-defined actions. The mouse's core specifications remain the same as the MX Master 3S: an optical sensor with a resolution range of 200 to 8,000 DPI, a rechargeable 500 mAh battery rated for up to 70 days of use, and support for both Bluetooth 5.0 and Logitech's Bolt wireless dongle.

According to WinFuture, all the information and images were obtained through the European Patent and Trade Mark Office, and Logitech has allegedly been preparing the mouse's debut for several months. The MX Master 4 will support multi-device connectivity, and additional versions for Mac and business customers are expected. The mouse will be available in two color options: light grey and graphite.

Pricing is expected to start at €130 (around $150), with availability scheduled for September 30. Logitech is also emphasizing its sustainability efforts: the MX Master 4 uses 27 percent recycled materials overall, including 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and 48 percent to 54 percent recycled plastics in the light grey and dark grey editions, respectively.