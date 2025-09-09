What just happened? Plex, the media streaming company behind its namesake OTT platform and media server software, has confirmed a data breach in which an "unauthorized third party" accessed personal information of some customers. While the company has not disclosed the total number of affected users, the leaked data reportedly includes email addresses, usernames, passwords, and authentication details.

The company says all leaked passwords were protected with cryptographic hashing in line with industry best practices, meaning they cannot be read by unauthorized parties. Plex also confirmed that it does not store any credit card information on its servers, so no sensitive financial data was compromised in the breach.

Plex did not specify the hashing algorithm used but emphasized that there is no immediate security threat to users. Nevertheless, the company recommends that all customers reset their passwords as a precaution. To do so, visit the official Plex password reset page and follow the instructions.

To prevent fraud, Plex warns users to watch for phishing emails requesting passwords or credit card details. The company stated that it never contacts users to ask for personal or financial information, and any such email should be treated as potentially malicious.

Plex is also recommending that users enable two-factor authentication for an added layer of account security. A step-by-step guide for enabling 2FA on your Plex account is available in the company's support article.

The company has apologized for the breach and stated that it is reviewing its data security systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Plex experienced a similar breach in 2022, when a malicious actor accessed authentication data and hashed passwords from numerous users. At the time, the company said it had identified the cause and was working to resolve the issue securely.

Earlier this year, security researchers at CyberNews reported the largest-ever data breach, exposing over 16 billion login credentials from platforms including Google, Facebook, Apple, and even some government services. Other major companies reporting breaches in 2025 include Coca-Cola, Hertz, Allianz Life, Aflac, and TransUnion.

Image credit: Wesley Fryer