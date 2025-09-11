Bottom line: Microsoft is making a significant effort to turn its official app store into a profitable or even enticing service for programmers and software entrepreneurs. Bringing apps to the store is now more convenient than ever, with Redmond highlighting the growing popularity of the service.

Microsoft recently announced a new, positive change for publishing apps and Windows software through the Microsoft Store: Individual developers no longer have to pay any admission fee to share their creations. Furthermore, the service will no longer require a credit card to start a business, and the registration process has been substantially streamlined.

The change affects the Microsoft Store's global reach, which includes around 200 different markets. The company stated that the credit card requirement and onboarding fees were significant points of friction, making the experience more difficult for many developers around the world. The Microsoft Store is now regulated by open policies and a scalable ecosystem, with 250 million potential customers using it on a monthly basis.

Judging from registration fees alone, Microsoft is certainly right in highlighting the store's improvements. The company removed the one-time $20 fee to publish apps for certain markets in June, while Apple and Google still charge app creators an annual $100 fee and a one-time $25 registration fee, respectively. Creators can use the store to share any kind of application, including Win32 software (including .NET WPF and WinForms), UWP, PWA, or even Electron apps.

According to Microsoft, the store's new onboarding system is based on three different pillars. First, registration is free and developers only need a personal Microsoft account to sign in. The ID verification has been streamlined as well, requiring only a quick check of a scanned, government-issued ID document and a selfie. Finally, account setup can be auto-filled with relevant details.

The Microsoft Store is rapidly evolving to adapt to the Windows platform and the new Copilot+ PCs, Redmond said. It can also provide complementary hosting services for binary packages, with automatic updates now mandatory for all apps.

The latest changes in the Microsoft Store are certainly interesting, even from a customer's point of view. However, Microsoft has so far failed to turn the service into a universal software distribution platform for the Windows ecosystem. Unlike Android, iOS, or other minor computing platforms, Windows still provides users with absolute freedom for where they are getting their software.