Forward-looking: Believe it or not, it's been ten years since Hideo Kojima was let go from Konami and formed his own studio, Kojima Productions. To celebrate the milestone, the company held a livestream that included 3 minutes of an upcoming P.T.-like horror game, a Death Stranding anime, and casting details for Physint, a game so far out from release that it is likely being developed for the PlayStation 6.

The trailer for OD, subtitled Knock, has been getting the most attention from the 2-hour stream. The clip was created using in-engine footage from the Unreal 5 game, and it looks spectacular. It's also impressively creepy, which bodes well for those still lamenting the canceled Silent Hills, for which P.T. was a playable teaser, hence the acronym. Speaking about OD, Kojima said "you'll probably poo in your pants or whatever," so play with some spare underwear at hand.

Also revealed were some early details about an action espionage project called Physint. It's still in the conceptual stage, so there's not much to see beyond a poster. But it was revealed that the cast will include Charlee Fraser (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Don Lee aka Ma Dong-seok (Eternals), and Minami Hamabe (Godzilla Minus One).

Kojima said Phyisnt is five or six years away, so the PlayStation-exclusive title will likely be optimized for the PlayStation 6.

For Death Stranding fans, a new animated project from ABC Animation Studio director Hiroshi and writer Aaron Guzikowski is in the works. Death Stranding: Mosquito, which Kojima is producing, looks as impressively weird as the games it's based on. The animation is made by hand-drawing lines that are later used digitally to produce the scenes.

Keeping with Death Stranding, Kojima and A24 gave an update on the live-action movie. Director Michael Sarnoski talked about wanting to capture the soul of the game while telling a story that hasn't been seen in this world before, and with all-new characters.

Kojima Productions is also partnering with Pokemon Go creator Niantic Spatial (its new name) on an AR game. "It's like the real Death Stranding in the real world, and you can connect with people, or you can connect with the actual environment there in your city. Previously it was like virtual reality, but this time I'm thinking about connecting with the real environment," Kojima said.

Not all the announcements were about games. Kojima Productions is collaborating with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on a brand-new credit card set for release in the second half of 2026. Expect the card to have plenty of links to Kojima properties.

Finally, Kojima is teaming up with Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten to produce a branded sake called Zaku Ludens. Perfect for calming your nerves when playing OD?