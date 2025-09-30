The big picture: China has opened what is now the tallest bridge on Earth, a feat of engineering that rises more than 2,000 feet above a gorge in the country's southwest and marks the latest chapter in Beijing's push to transform one of its most mountainous and remote provinces.

The new bridge eclipses another structure in Guizhou, the Duge Bridge, which opened in 2016 and is now the second-highest bridge in the world. That competition for superlatives reflects a broader pattern in China, where engineering mega-projects have become symbols of modernization and national achievement.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, a province known for its rugged karst terrain, began operation on Sunday. The suspension bridge stands approximately 2,050 feet above the Beipan River, more than doubling the height of the Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado, which holds the distinction of being the tallest span in the United States at 956 feet above the Arkansas River.

The project is not only the world's highest by clearance from the ground but also, according to Chinese reports, the longest bridge ever built in a mountainous region. Its main span stretches 4,600 feet across the Huajiang Grand Canyon, linking two cliffs that previously required a two-hour drive to travel between. With the new bridge, that journey is expected to take minutes.

Officials in China have framed the bridge as both a practical improvement and a symbolic achievement. State media called it an "infrastructure miracle," emphasizing its role in opening new routes for economic development and tourism in Guizhou. The province has a population of roughly 40 million and, while historically one of China's poorest, has seen massive state-led investment in roads, rail, and bridges over the past three decades.

Construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge took nearly four years, a timeline that included challenges posed by the sheer height of the gorge and the need to stabilize its foundations in difficult terrain.

The span is also designed as a tourist attraction, adding amenities that highlight the depth of the gorge itself. A high-speed glass elevator transports visitors to a coffee shop perched 2,600 feet above the river, while bungee jumping and a glass walkway, suspended at about 1,900 feet, are among the experiences offered.

Image credit: NBC News