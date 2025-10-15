What just happened? Tim Cook has long appeared to toe the Trump administration's line when it comes to China, moving more iPhone production out of the country while pouring billions into US manufacturing. So, the US president might not be too pleased with the promise the CEO just made in Beijing to increase investment in China and further step up cooperation there.

Cook is currently in China for the second time this year, promoting the delayed launch of the iPhone Air in the Asian nation.

Cook made his pro-China pledges during a meeting with Li Lecheng, who heads the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The agency said in a statement that the two sides "exchanged views on the development of Apple's business in China and strengthening cooperation in the field of electronic information."

Li said that China's "super-large market" and "complete industrial system" would ensure a favorable business environment for foreign companies, including Apple.

According to remarks released by MIIT, Cook acknowledged the ministry's support and added that Apple would "continue to increase its investment in China and further enhance the level and quality of its cooperation with Chinese partners." There were no further details on the size of the investment or what increasing cooperation with China would entail for Apple.

Apple has been looking to appease Trump and avoid the worst of the tariffs by pledging to invest billions into US manufacturing over the next four years. There was the promise of a $500 billion package in February, an amount that was raised to $600 billion in August.

Trump had wanted all aspects of iPhone manufacturing moved to the US, but the logistical, time, and financial issues of such a move make it virtually impossible – something the president now seems to accept.

iPhone export volumes from China have dropped as India's increase – China's were down 72% year-over-year in April – as Apple redirects more US-bound production to India. Trump once warned Cook about expanding iPhone assembly in India, too, but he seems to view it in a better light than Chinese manufacturing.

Cook's comments come at a time when China and the United States' relationship hits a low point. The world's two largest economies are in the midst of a trade war that has seen China tighten rare earth exports, which could threaten the global chip supply (though Taiwan disagrees), while Trump has threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese imports.