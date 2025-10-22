In context: Launched earlier this year, the Ryzen 9900X3D and 9950X3D quickly earned a reputation as two of the best gaming CPUs on the market, praised for their performance and efficiency. Following their strong reception and robust sales, AMD is reportedly preparing next-generation successors.

After an initial leak a few weeks ago, a new report appears to reveal key specifications for AMD's upcoming 3D V-Cache processors, rumored to be the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 and Ryzen 7 9850X3D. According to prolific tipster chi11eddog, the "Granite Ridge Refresh" CPUs will use Zen 5 architecture while keeping the same core counts as their predecessors.

The flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 reportedly features 16 cores and 32 threads, like the current Ryzen 9 9950X3D, but increases L3 cache to 192 MB from 128 MB. The chip runs at a base clock of 4.3 GHz and boosts to 5.6 GHz, with a 200 W TDP, 30 W higher than the 9950X3D's 170 W rating.

New Ryzen coming... 🧐🧐🧐

Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 - 200W, 16C32T, 192MB L3 cache, 5.6GHz/4.3GHz.

Ryzen 7 9850X3D - 120W, 8C16T, 96MB L3 cache, 5.6GHz/4.7GHz. – chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) October 21, 2025

AMD is also developing the Ryzen 7 9850X3D as a more affordable option for mainstream gamers. The 8-core, 16-thread processor will run at a default clock of 4.7 GHz and a boost up to 5.6 GHz, with 96 MB of L3 cache and a 120 W TDP like last year's 9800X3D.

Prior leaks indicated that Granite Ridge Refresh will use Zen 5 CCDs manufactured on TSMC's N4 node. The chips feature AMD's second-generation V-Cache technology, which runs cooler and provides substantial overclocking headroom for gamers and DIY PC builders.

It is worth noting that all information about the next-gen X3D CPUs comes from unofficial sources, and like all unconfirmed leaks, should be taken with a pinch of salt. While chi11eddog is a well-known tipster with a solid track record, there is no way to verify the specifications without official confirmation from AMD.

Intel is also reportedly planning a 3D V-Cache – like technology to compete with AMD in the consumer market. Known as "bLLC" (Big Last Level Cache), the feature is a key part of Intel's latest Clearwater Forest server CPUs. Leaks indicate the company may extend it to its consumer Nova Lake lineup in 2026.