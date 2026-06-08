Rumor mill: The timeline for the next generation of gaming GPUs is starting to look less predictable – and possibly longer – than PC enthusiasts have grown used to over the past several cycles. Conversations at Computex 2026 suggest AMD's upcoming RDNA 5 architecture is still some distance away from the market.

Board partners speaking with Dutch outlet Tweakers pointed to a broad window, with some expecting new cards to surface by mid-2027, while others said availability could slip into late 2027 or even early 2028. As is often the case, an announcement and an actual retail launch may not line up, leaving room for a reveal late in the year, followed by a slower rollout.

The extended timeline may reflect more than just scheduling uncertainty. RDNA 5 is shaping up to be a more ambitious architectural step, with early indications pointing to features such as improved dual-issue execution to make shader workloads more efficient. Those changes affect both hardware design and software, giving AMD more reason to favor polish over speed.

AMD's last two GPU launches underline how much these schedules can shift. RDNA 4, for example, debuted at CES 2025, but the first cards didn't ship until March. RDNA 3 moved faster, with only about a month separating its announcement and release in late 2022.

Nvidia appears to be on a similar path. Current expectations place its next-generation consumer GPUs – likely based on the Rubin architecture – sometime in the second half of 2027. As with AMD, there is also chatter about potential slippage into 2028. If both companies land in that same window, it would mark a rare moment of alignment in a market that typically sees staggered launches.

Surging demand for AI hardware has pulled attention and resources toward data center GPUs, leaving less focus on traditional gaming products. Gaming hardware remains important, but it is no longer the clear priority for either company, a shift reflected in the longer development timelines for consumer GPUs.

Intel's position adds another layer of uncertainty. The company continues to release graphics products, including its Arc G3 lineup for handheld devices built on Panther Lake. But its commitment to high-end discrete gaming GPUs is less clear, with questions lingering about future architectures. For now, the competitive landscape at the top end remains largely a two-company race.

Console development, meanwhile, is moving on a more familiar schedule. Both Microsoft and Sony are expected to introduce next-generation systems as early as next year, roughly seven years after the current consoles launched. These platforms will once again rely on custom AMD silicon, with AMD and Sony already teasing GPU upgrades to boost AI-related rendering performance, offering a glimpse of where GPU technology is heading.