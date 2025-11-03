Papers, please: In a few days, Italy will join a growing list of countries banning or restricting access to pornographic websites. Italian authorities in Rome say they aim to protect privacy and online safety with a double-check system. However, users seeking that content will likely find ways to bypass the blocks.

The Italian Communications Regulatory Agency (AGCOM) has introduced a new age verification rule for pornographic websites accessible within the country. Beginning November 12, a long list of sites – and the companies behind them – must comply with the law or face fines of up to €250,000.

The age verification requirement was already part of a law passed by the Italian government in 2023. The agency has now approved a new regulation (No. 96/25/CONS) to enforce it, including an initial list of websites and content providers that must comply with the rule.

The list includes several of the world's most popular porn sites, such as Pornhub, Xvideos, RedTube, and Xhamster. The regulation requires these companies to implement an age verification system to continue serving Italian users, or face hefty fines.

The system designed by AGCOM uses a "double anonymity" process intended to reassure even the most privacy-conscious users. Individuals must verify their age through a certified third party and receive a digital code, which they then use to access participating porn sites.

Porn sites will only see that a user is an adult, while the certified third-party verifier cannot track where users apply their codes. The regulator said users must complete this verification process every time they try to access a porn site. However, critics note that simply using the age verification code could expose a user's identity.

Italian authorities appear unconcerned, as the 2023 law and AGCOM's regulation are designed to "protect" children from adult content and entertainment. They seem to take the position that exposing users' identities in the name of child protection is an acceptable side effect.

Italy's new age verification system adds another layer to the growing wave of online censorship targeting porn and other adult websites. Countries such as France and the UK have already taken similar steps, prompting users to turn to VPNs, ID check workarounds, or non-compliant sites.