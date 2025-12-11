In brief: In just a few years, chatbot and generative AI services have surged in popularity. A new study shows that these tools are particularly attractive to younger users, highlighting a generational shift in how people interact with technology online.

Despite concerns surrounding the growing AI bubble, chatbots and other AI services continue to gain popularity. A recent Pew Research Center poll of US teens confirms earlier findings: young users frequently engage with AI products for both educational and personal purposes.

The survey asked 1,458 teens aged 13 to 17 about their online activities and preferred services. Pew found that roughly two-thirds of teens, or 64 percent, have used an AI chatbot at least once, while 36 percent have never tried one. About 28 percent use a chatbot daily, including 12 percent who use it several times per day and four percent who use it almost constantly.

Pew Research also shared data on the popularity of specific chatbot services. Among US teens, 59 percent primarily use OpenAI's ChatGPT, far outpacing Google's Gemini at 23 percent and Meta AI at 20 percent. Only 14 percent use Copilot, raising questions about the effectiveness of Microsoft's push to make its software business more agent-driven.

Chatbots and AI technology are growing in popularity, but US teens spend time on many other online activities. YouTube remains the most popular platform, used by 92 percent of younger users. TikTok follows with 68 percent, Instagram with 63 percent, and Snapchat with 55 percent.

The survey also confirms that more traditional social networks and communication platforms are losing ground among teens. Only 31 percent of respondents use Facebook, and 24 percent use WhatsApp. Reddit, often called the "front page of the internet," is used by just 17 percent of teens, while the network formerly known as Twitter is now nearly dead among this age group, with only 16 percent using it.

Pew Research's data provides a snapshot of chatbots' popularity among young users, who clearly appreciate the technology's willingness to respond to any request. OpenAI and other AI companies are facing a lawsuit alleging that they encouraged harmful behavior among teens, bringing the platforms under significant scrutiny.