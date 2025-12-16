WTF?! Some gamers love having an added sense of immersion – from something as small as force feedback on a controller, to haptic vests that provide physical feedback. But a Chinese engineer has taken things to the next level with a system that literally fights back.

Instagram user ryc._1216 showed off his incredible PC build in a 30-second clip on the social media site. The maker is playing Arena Breakout: Infinite, the FPS extraction shooter that was released in September.

It appears that the setup is designed to respond to certain in-game actions – usually quite violently. Getting hit in the game appears to cause a device to shoot what looks like fireworks at the player. At one point he dives off his chair to avoid the barrage of enemy fire.

The DIY creation also produces immersive environmental effects so convincing they would put VR to shame. When it starts raining in the game, what looks like an actual monsoon appears in the room: water starts pouring from the ceiling, and presumably a very powerful wind machine blasts over the plants around the desk, the monitor, and even the player himself.

The final section is just as intense. It appears that ryc._1216 is using a mounted model machine gun as part of the experience. It also looks like he's wearing a device that vibrates – or possibly even shocks – him in a way that replicates the strong vibrations of a machine gun firing. You can see how he is still juddering violently as he slides off the chair.

Like other extremely immersive gaming setups, this is more a cool demonstration of engineering skills than a practical gaming setup. It's incredibly impressive, but the amount of time it takes to set everything up, the mess it leaves, the required space and machinery – and, let's face it, the pain – mean this is more of a one-off demo.

In September, Chinese creator blyat showed off a DIY flight sim cockpit that featured a flaming afterburner, pneumatic cannon, and firework rockets. He'd previously built a World of Tanks simulator that was just as amazing.