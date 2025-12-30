Something to look forward to: Say the words "canvas-style TV," and most people will think of Samsung's The Frame. But other companies have joined the segment with similar products of their own. At CES, LG will reveal its new take: the aptly named LG Gallery TV.

The LG Gallery TV will use the company's Gallery+ content service launched earlier this year. The library offers more than 4,500 pieces of artwork. Owners can also create pieces using generative AI or add their own images from a personal gallery – it even plays background music from built-in tracks and via Bluetooth. But like Samsung's Art Store, opening up all the Gallery+ features will require a subscription.

LG writes that the TV's Gallery Mode has been developed with museum curators. It optimizes color and brightness to reproduce the visual texture of original masterpieces. LG even provides a physical frame with the TV, which is something Hisense also does with its Canvas TV. The default frame color is white, but there's an option to buy a wood-colored one.

The TV has a "specialized screen" that LG says reduces glare and minimizes reflections for an art-like viewing experience. It also automatically adjusts picture quality based on changing ambient light to maintain clarity throughout the day.

The 4K television comes in 55-inch or 65-inch sizes and uses LG's MiniLED tech – LG hasn't revealed specific backlighting details. It features an a7 AI processor, too.

This isn't LG's first art-style TV. There was the LG GX Gallery TV OLED model from 2020 (below). It also called its premium G-series OLED TVs the Gallery Series until a few years ago.

LG hasn't revealed any pricing or availability details for the Gallery TV, but we can expect to learn more once CES starts next week.

The TVs are just the latest products LG has confirmed it will be showing off at the world's largest consumer tech event. It will unveil its new UltraGear evo line of gaming monitors, consisting of OLED and Mini LED models with 5K resolutions. The company will also show off its CLOiD robot and FlexConnect modular soundbar system.