What just happened? Motorola announced a wave of new products at CES 2026, including a portable speaker, a smartwatch, a stylus, a Bluetooth tracker, and even an AI-powered proof-of-concept wearable. However, the true highlight was a book-style folding smartphone dubbed the Moto Razr Fold. The company's first book-style folding smartphone features an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with 2.2K resolution and a 6.6-inch cover screen, whose resolution has not been specified.

Imaging options include a triple 50MP camera setup on the back comprised of a 50MP Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The cover screen houses a 32MP selfie camera, while the main display features a 20MP front-facing sensor.

Motorola has not disclosed the full specifications of the Razr Fold but confirmed it will include a range of on-device AI features designed to simplify everyday tasks. Among the highlights are Catch Me Up, which summarizes messages and calls, and Next Move, which provides usage-based personalized recommendations.

Motorola did not reveal any additional details about the Razr Fold, including its price. However, the company confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase by this summer, suggesting that more information will be released in the coming months.

As the official smartphone partner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Motorola also unveiled a World Cup 2026 Edition of the Razr 2025. The device is identical to the original in terms of hardware but features subtle nods to the tournament, including a FIFA World Cup badge on the back, soccer-themed wallpapers, and new ringtones.

The Razr 2025 FIFA World Cup Edition will be available for $700 – the same price as the original model – through several retail channels, including Motorola.com, Verizon, and Amazon. It is currently unclear whether the device will launch in international markets.

Alongside the smartphones, Motorola also showcased Qira, an AI assistant co-developed with its parent company, Lenovo. Qira will debut on Lenovo PCs later this year and is expected to arrive on select Motorola smartphones by next year.

Other products announced at CES include a concept AI pendant codenamed Project Maxwell, a smartwatch called the Moto Watch, and a stylus, the Moto Pen Ultra, which is compatible with the Razr Fold. Finally, Motorola introduced the second-generation Moto Tag 2, featuring ultra-wideband connectivity, IP68 water resistance, and a claimed battery life of more than 500 days.