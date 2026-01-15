In a nutshell: The BlackBerry brand is now long gone, and most users have fully transitioned to touch-based keyboards for their messaging needs. However, a few companies continue to try to revive the BB legacy by reintroducing the QWERTY keyboard in their modern – or modern-ish – phone designs.

BlackBerry disabled legacy services for its mobile operating systems in 2022, rendering classic BB phones unable to handle calls or text messages. While actual BlackBerry devices are now functionally obsolete, the legendary smartphone brand still holds a certain charm in a world dominated by touch-based iPhone and Android devices.

Enthusiasts are modifying single-board computers and mobile keyboards to simulate a BlackBerry-style experience, and independent ventures are attempting to sell commercial devices to nostalgic customers. Someone must be buying these products, because two new QWERTY models are now on the way.

The first device was introduced by Clicks Technology during CES 2026. The company is developing a new Power Keyboard case to give mobile users a tactile typing experience, but it also plans to release a complete QWERTY phone called the Communicator. Clicks designed the device as a secondary phone, offering a physical keyboard for sending DMs and other text messages.

Interested customers are asked to pay $500 to pre-order one of these devices – a steep price for a supplementary phone meant primarily for text messaging. Even more concerning, Clicks has not yet shown a functioning unit, offering CES visitors only a mockup based on the company's current design.

While Clicks is still trying to sell an idea, Unihertz is already bringing QWERTY phones to market, thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign. The Chinese company launched the Titan 2 smartphone in 2025 and is now teasing a hardware upgrade with the Titan 2 Elite model.

Unihertz's official motto is "new year, new QWERTY," although users have expressed frustration with the company's support for existing products, including the original Titan 2. The Titan 2 Elite is expected to arrive soon, featuring a squared design very similar to both its predecessor and Click's Communicator.

Why do BlackBerry-style phones keep appearing in a market where physical mobile keyboards are virtually extinct? Some users may still cling to the QWERTY layout because tactile keyboards provide a typing experience that, while rare, can feel far more precise and satisfying than touchscreens.