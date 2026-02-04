The takeaway: AMD reported record revenue for both Q4 2025 and full-year 2025 this week, significantly exceeding market expectations. The growth was driven largely by strong demand for its Epyc processors and Instinct accelerators in enterprise AI workloads, along with Ryzen CPUs and Radeon graphics in gaming systems and client PCs.

Q4 revenue grew 34 percent year over year to $10.27 billion, while GAAP profits rose 44 percent to $5.57 billion. Gross margin improved from 51 percent to 54 percent, and operating income increased to $1.75 billion from $871 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.92, up from $0.29 in Q4 2024.

Full-year 2025 revenue also reached a record $34.6 billion, with a 50 percent gross margin. Other highlights include operating income of $3.7 billion, net income of $4.3 billion, and a diluted EPS of $2.65. The record earnings were driven by strong demand across both consumer and enterprise segments, including a notable surge in sales of Epyc CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Data center revenue reached a record $5.4 billion in Q4 2025, up 39 percent year over year. Full-year revenue from the segment totaled $16.6 billion, a 32 percent increase compared with 2024. CEO Lisa Su attributed the growth to accelerating deployments of Turin CPUs and Instinct MI350-series GPUs in AI data centers.

Fueled largely by strong demand for its latest Ryzen processors, AMD's Client and Gaming segment revenue rose to $3.9 billion in Q4 2025, marking an impressive 37 percent year-over-year increase. Within the segment, client business revenue climbed 34 percent to a record $3.1 billion, while gaming business revenue reached $843 million, up 50 percent from the prior year.

Looking ahead, AMD expects both client and enterprise demand to remain strong in 2026, despite inflationary pressures and rising memory prices. The company has already secured deals with HPE, Cisco, Humain, TCS, AWS, and other partners to deploy its next-generation Instinct MI430X GPUs and Epyc Venice CPUs in high-performance computing infrastructure and data centers.

At CES 2026, AMD unveiled the Instinct MI440X GPU for enterprise AI workloads, along with new Ryzen AI 400 and Ryzen AI Max+ CPUs for client PCs and workstations. The company also introduced the Ryzen AI Halo reference design for local AI development, as well as new Ryzen AI embedded processors to power AI applications across the automotive, healthcare, and robotics sectors.