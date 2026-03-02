The takeaway: Ahead of the rumored launch of Apple's foldable iPhone this fall, Motorola has unveiled its first book-style foldable device at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. The Razr Fold was briefly teased at CES in January, but the company has now revealed its full design, specifications, and key software features.

The Motorola Razr Fold is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and is paired with up to 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage. The device has also received an IP48 certification, indicating a basic level of dust and water resistance. The non-"Elite" flagship chipset and the absence of IP68 / IP69 protection ratings are somewhat surprising given the device's premium market positioning.

The device measures 4.6mm thick when unfolded and 9.9mm when folded. While those figures are impressive, they are slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures 4.2mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded. At 244 grams, the Razr Fold is also heavier than the 215-gram Z Fold 7. However, it remains thinner and lighter than the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

One area where the Razr Fold stands out is battery capacity and charging performance. The device will ship with a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold includes a 5,015mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola's latest is equipped with a triple 50MP camera system. The setup includes a 50MP Sony Lytia 828 primary sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view and integrated Macro Vision support for close-up photography, and a 50MP Sony Lytia 600 sensor paired with a periscope telephoto lens offering 3× optical zoom, up to 100× AI-assisted digital zoom, and OIS.

Additional hardware features include a 32MP internal selfie camera, a 20MP external selfie camera, and stereo speakers tuned by Bose Corporation with Dolby Atmos support. On the software side, the device will provide access to multiple AI platforms, including Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity AI services. The device is also expected to receive up to seven years of Android and security updates.

The Motorola Razr Fold will be available in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Pre-orders in Europe are scheduled to begin on April 13 at a price of €2,000 (approximately $2,341). Pricing for other global markets will be announced at a later date.

Alongside the Razr Fold, Motorola also introduced a stylus accessory called the Moto Pen Ultra. The company says the stylus will be sold separately in most markets, though in Europe it will be bundled with the smartphone.