Rumor mill: OpenAI is reportedly developing a code-hosting platform designed to compete with GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft. According to The Information, the project is still in its early stages. However, those involved expect the repository service to be made available to OpenAI customers once development is complete.

The decision reportedly follows a series of service outages that have disrupted developer workflows on GitHub in recent months. Those incidents are believed to have prompted OpenAI engineering teams to explore greater control over their own development infrastructure.

Neither OpenAI, Microsoft, nor GitHub commented on the report, and the claims have not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

As one of the world's most widely used software collaboration platforms, GitHub has experienced repeated technical disruptions over the past several months. In October, GitHub reported four incidents that degraded performance across several services, including one involving significant packet loss on part of its network. The disruptions hindered the creation of devcontainer images in Codespaces and caused delays and failures in some GitHub Actions workflows.

More failures followed, including infrastructure issues that affected GitHub's cloud-hosted services across regions, according to status updates and third-party outage trackers. Connectivity losses compounded the effect, weakening GitHub Copilot's reliability and causing timeouts for Copilot Chat and the newly introduced Copilot Coding Agent.

If OpenAI launches a repository hosting platform, it would mark a strategic shift for a company that has historically relied on Microsoft for cloud infrastructure and financial backing.

A competing platform developed by OpenAI would directly challenge Microsoft's long-standing dominance in code hosting, even as the two companies continue collaborating on AI model deployment and commercialization.

In recent years, OpenAI has demonstrated a willingness to expand into adjacent technology sectors, even when such moves risk complicating relationships with strategic partners.

The company's defense agreement with the DoD last year – intended to provide AI-assisted decision support – became a major controversy after competitor Anthropic declined similar military applications. Following internal and external criticism, CEO Sam Altman later described the contract as "opportunistic and sloppy."

The repository initiative reflects a broader expansion pattern at OpenAI, which often moves quickly into emerging market opportunities when structural gaps appear in existing technology ecosystems. While the company's recent growth has been driven primarily by generative AI products including next-generation models such as GPT-5 and developer-facing APIs, it has also pursued efforts to reduce dependence on external infrastructure providers.

Operating a large-scale code hosting service would require substantial backend investment in secure version control systems, distributed storage, and high-throughput API architecture capable of supporting enterprise repository workloads. The platform could also create a new subscription revenue stream by integrating more tightly with developer tooling such as Codex and ChatGPT development assistants.

Entry into foundational infrastructure markets like code hosting may function as both a defensive and strategic maneuver, reducing operational exposure to third-party platform risks while supporting long-term scaling. It could also strengthen OpenAI's positioning among developers who are increasingly using large language models to automate software creation and integrate AI systems directly into production workflows.

At present, the OpenAI repository platform remains under development with no publicly announced release schedule. Nevertheless, the project signals the company's intention to exert greater control across the AI development stack – from training and data processing to deployment – and potentially into source code infrastructure itself.