Why it matters: The Steam Machine's launch date remains unclear, but a recent update for its operating system indicates that Valve's plans are progressing. The new version of SteamOS introduces numerous improvements targeting desktop users and handheld gaming PCs from other manufacturers, potentially teasing a general launch for SteamOS.

Available now to Steam Deck Preview channel users, the update includes various fixes and improvements that appear aimed at addressing the Linux distro's weaknesses. Many of the changes facilitate connecting displays, controllers, and other external devices.

SteamOS version 3.8.0 introduces initial support for the Steam Machine, Valve's desktop gaming PC expected to launch in 2026. Although the company initially aimed for an early 2026 release, difficulties securing GDDR6 RAM amid ongoing industry-wide memory shortages forced a delay. While SteamOS improvements will help users who connect the Steam Deck to an external monitor, they appear squarely aimed at the Steam Machine.

Updating to a newer version of KDE Plasma enhances gaming performance in desktop mode and introduces several other improvements. SteamOS now supports HDR and VRR on external monitors and can maintain different scale factors on multiple displays. Valve also improved the default scale factor for TVs and enhanced support for rotated displays.

The company also claims to have substantially improved VRAM management on discrete GPUs, likely to enhance performance on the Steam Machine, which features a custom 8GB dedicated graphics chip based on AMD's RDNA 3.5 architecture. Prior benchmarks suggested that despite SteamOS's superior performance in unified memory environments, the operating system still lagged behind Windows systems with dedicated GPUs, especially those with 8GB of memory. Furthermore, the update improves compatibility with recent Intel and AMD processors, hinting at Valve's plan to make SteamOS generally available for all PCs.

SteamOS version 3.8.0 also improves support for controllers, power buttons, SD card slots, and other components of numerous third-party handheld gaming PCs. Currently, the Lenovo Legion Go S is the only non-Valve device that officially supports SteamOS, but the Legion Go 2 is expected to offer a SteamOS variant. The list might also soon include devices from Asus, OneXplayer, GPD, Zotac, Anbernic, and other manufacturers.

Valve is promoting SteamOS as an alternative to Windows for handheld, desktop, and living room PCs. Microsoft, amid its ongoing attempts to address Windows 11's growing issues, is set to respond to Valve next month with an "Xbox Mode" that offers a controller-friendly experience on all PCs.