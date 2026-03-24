In brief: While it's fair to say that most people are skeptical at best when it comes to AI and its abilities, the opposite is often true for those in tech. But Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is one of the exceptions. In a recent interview, Woz said he doesn't use AI very much, and when he does, he's "disappointed a lot."

In a CNN interview in which he was asked about Apple's upcoming 50th anniversary and how the company has shaped the tech industry, Wozniak was asked what excites and scares him about AI.

It appears that Wozniak isn't as enthusiastic about AI as the interviewer expected, and a lot of his complaints are relatable.

"I'll ask a question where one word is the key item, the direction I want to go, and AI will come back with a whole bunch of clear explanations that are on the subject, but not what I really was interested in," he said, something most people will be familiar with.

Wozniak said it might be "hard to explain" his grievances, but added that AI's generated text is "too dry and too perfect, and I want something from a human being, and I'm disappointed a lot."

Appearing to ignore Wozniak's lack of love for AI, the interviewer followed up with a question about whether AI could improve and replace humans in some respects.

Wozniak admitted that everything gets better, but he's seen no signs yet that "we understand well enough how the brain works to get to that point that it replaces the human; has emotions; cares about things; wants to help others; wants to be a good person."

He admitted, though, that it's impossible to say something can never happen when it comes to technology, and that someday AI could be even smarter and "understand you the way another human would."

Woz's cautious view is a contrast to many tech luminaries' hyperbolic statements about AI. Google boss Sundar Pichai said it will be bigger than the internet, something Apple's Tim Cook and investor Ben Horowitz also believe.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the launch of ChatGPT was like going from the bicycle to the steam engine. Bill Gates said the development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet, and the mobile phone. But possibly the grandest claim came from VC Marc Andreessen, who said "AI will save the world."

There are also those who slam people for having negative opinions of AI. Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft's AI group, called public criticism of the tech "mind-blowing," Nvidia's Jensen Huang says the negativity is hurting society, and Nadella has pleaded to move the conversation beyond "AI slop."

Image credit: Gage Skidmore