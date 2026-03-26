With the rapid rise of autonomous agents like OpenClaw and Anthropic's Claude Work, along with the wide range of opinions about their impact on the future of work, it is not surprising to see renewed interest in workplace PCs. Add to that Intel's recent release of commercial vPro versions of its Core Ultra 3 CPUs (Panther Lake), and the result is a timely wave of business PC news.

HP has timed this to roll out a broad update across its commercial lineup during its annual HP Imagine event. The company introduced refreshed ProBook and EliteBook notebooks, ZBook mobile workstations, Z-series desktops, and a mix of supporting software and services, all framed around the evolving role of PCs in modern work environments. HP also pointed to survey data underscoring how critical reliable PCs and printers remain for productivity.

Most of HP's new commercial systems are built around Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 chips. That said, the company opened with something different: the EliteBook 6 G2q, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 platform. HP is positioning it as the "world's most configurable Arm-based PC," with options ranging from a 12-core X2 Elite to 6- and 10-core X2 Plus variants. Buyers can configure memory and storage extensively, and add options like HP Go cellular service and a Qualcomm 5G modem.

HP ZBook 8 G2a

HP also showed Intel and AMD versions of the same design, which is now 15% thinner than the previous generation. Elsewhere in the lineup are the EliteBook 8 G2 and ProBook 4 G2, each offering different form factors, display sizes, and silicon options.

Workstations also received updates. HP introduced new ZBook models, including the ZBook 8 G2 with both Intel and AMD CPU configurations, alongside the Intel Core Ultra Series 3-based ZBook X. As expected, these systems can be outfitted with Nvidia discrete GPUs, though Intel's upgraded Xe3 integrated graphics, with up to 12 cores, are now a more viable option for certain workloads.

On the desktop side, the redesigned Z8 Fury G6i stands out. It supports the latest Intel processors and can be configured with up to four Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 GPUs. HP also previewed a more forward-looking design tweak: an optional side panel, compatible with the Z4 as well, that increases internal volume by up to 15% to accommodate larger next-generation GPUs and additional cooling.

The company also updated its ZBoost software, which allows idle GPUs on networked workstations to be pooled for distributed workloads. The latest version expands support to rendering applications like Catia, TwinMotion, and Siemens NX, while continuing to support AI workloads introduced earlier.

One of the more interesting announcements was HP IQ, a new software platform set to enter beta later this spring. It is designed as a local AI assistant, accessed through a pull-down interface at the top of the screen.

Queries are processed by an on-device model that can tap into local data. Alongside standard features like writing assistance, summarization, and transcription, IQ introduces a set of proximity-based features under the HP NearSense umbrella.

Built on Google's D2DI (Device-to-Device Infrastructure) standard, NearSense enables simplified local connectivity. One feature allows users to discover nearby devices and share files without traditional setup steps.

Another integrates with HP's Poly conferencing hardware, letting IQ-enabled PCs automatically connect to meetings when entering rooms equipped with supported Poly Studio systems. These are not major breakthroughs on their own, but they hint at the kind of seamless interactions vendors are trying to build into modern PCs.

As a big believer in the potential of on-device AI, I love the concept of what HP is doing with IQ – and it's great to see an application that will actually leverage the NPU of newer AI PCs as IQ does. Still, enterprise adoption is likely to be gradual. IT teams tend to be cautious with anything resembling autonomous agents, even if IQ does not offer the same level of open-ended control seen in tools like OpenClaw.

There are also ecosystem considerations. IQ is launching as an HP-exclusive feature, which can complicate deployment in mixed hardware environments. It also depends on HP's Work Experience Platform (WXP), where organizations manage policies and controls. While WXP brings device management and telemetry features, it enters an already crowded space where many companies have established solutions in place.

Even with those hurdles, HP's approach with IQ is worth watching. The interface offers a relatively straightforward way to integrate agentic AI into everyday workflows, and it could become more compelling as local models improve.

Beyond AI, HP also emphasized security. The company introduced TPM Guard, now integrated across its latest PCs and workstations. The feature addresses a known weakness where BitLocker-encrypted data can be accessed through low-cost hardware attacks. TPM Guard mitigates this by encrypting communication between the CPU and the Trusted Platform Module.

For security-focused environments, that closes a meaningful gap. Combined with Intel's DTECT malware detection technology, included in vPro-enabled Core Ultra Series 3 systems, the latest generation of PCs adds another layer of protection. DTECT uses AI models alongside NPUs and GPUs to detect threats in real time.

For years, commercial PCs have not drawn much attention outside enterprise refresh cycles. However, with the ability to run more powerful AI tools, perform on-device AI, and start thinking about autonomous agents, these systems are starting to feel relevant again. As HP demonstrated at Imagine, it is very much in the thick of these developments, and this year's commercial PCs and workstations open up some very interesting opportunities.

Bob O'Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech