Rumor mill: Samsung's flagship Galaxy S26 lineup currently spans three models: the base S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. That structure may not last long. A new report suggests Samsung is preparing to introduce a fourth "Pro" variant next year, expanding the Galaxy S lineup in a way that closely mirrors Apple's four-tier iPhone strategy.

Citing unnamed industry sources, South Korean outlet ETNews reports that the Pro model would slot between the Plus and the Ultra in the upcoming S27 series, effectively becoming the second-most premium option. It is expected to inherit much of the Ultra's feature set, including Samsung's new Privacy Display technology, which debuted with the S26 Ultra this year.

Despite the Pro moniker, the new model is not expected to include the S Pen, a feature that would remain exclusive to the Ultra. It is also unclear whether the device would support the stylus as an optional accessory. Beyond that, details remain scarce, with no confirmed information on hardware specifications or pricing.

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The addition of a Pro tier could help Samsung target a narrower slice of buyers: those who want top-end features without the S Pen. At the same time, it positions the Ultra more clearly as a premium upsell for users willing to pay extra for stylus support.

While higher prices may be bad news for customers, Samsung will likely justify the move as a response to the ongoing memory crisis that has seen price hikes across much of the consumer electronics sector. Samsung raised Galaxy S26 prices in some markets shortly after launch, citing supply pressures. A more segmented lineup gives the company additional room to adjust margins across tiers.

This would not be Samsung's first attempt at a four-model strategy. The Galaxy S25 Edge, introduced last year, was discontinued within months after underperforming.

Reports suggest it sold around 1.3 million units by August, trailing far behind the rest of the lineup. Samsung will be hoping that the S27 Pro will have better luck.