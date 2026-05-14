In brief: Microsoft is retiring "Copilot Mode," as chatbot functionality is being more tightly integrated into Edge on both desktop and mobile devices. The browser now incorporates a range of Copilot features designed to assist users, including AI-powered summarization and task support. However, these capabilities also rely on access to browsing data, which may include information from both current sessions and past activity, depending on user permissions and settings.

The newly announced changes focus on expanding Copilot's ability to make web browsing more seamless for users. Microsoft has recently indicated it is scaling back broader Copilot integration in Windows 11, but Edge remains the primary platform for deeper AI-powered browser features.

First, Microsoft said that several Copilot features already available on desktop are being extended to Edge on mobile as well. These updates include the chatbot's ability to "reason" across all open tabs, allowing it to answer questions based on content currently being viewed in the browser. Copilot can also compare information, surface answers, and assist with tasks such as trip planning, Microsoft said.

Previously available only on Edge desktop, the "Journeys" feature is now rolling out to the browser's mobile version as well. The feature can provide summaries and suggest next steps for various activities, including turning browsing history into "meaningful topics."

In addition, the "Vision and Voice" feature enables more natural interaction with Copilot by using visual input and voice, allowing users to ask questions aloud while the system interprets what is on screen. Edge also features a redesigned "new tab" page, with a more streamlined interface and multiple starting points, including chat, search, and browse modes.

Edge's renewed reliance on Copilot is also introducing new tools for productivity, including a "Study and Learn" mode designed to simplify, summarize, and even gamify complex topics. For example, AI-generated quizzes aim to help users reinforce learning and improve long-term recall. Copilot's Writing Assistant can also generate drafts and rewrite content, significantly reducing the need for manual input.

Microsoft emphasizes that Edge users can choose which chatbot features to enable or disable from the outset. The company repeatedly states in its announcement that all AI-driven actions and data usage are performed "with your permission." However, critics note concerns about how these permissions are presented and managed in practice.