Forward-looking: Valve's Steam Machine signals the company's willingness to push Steam beyond software and into a proper hardware platform. But hardware is only half the story. Alongside gaming devices, Valve has been quietly laying the groundwork for something potentially more significant: a version of SteamOS that runs on just about any PC you care to throw at it.

SteamOS has spent most of its life as a closed ecosystem, optimized almost exclusively for Valve's own devices. That's beginning to change. The company recently updated its Arch Linux-based OS to broaden hardware compatibility, and the move is backed by active collaboration with some of the biggest names in the PC industry.

The SteamOS 3.8.10 release is where the signals start to add up. The update adds initial support for upcoming Steam Machine hardware and meaningfully improves compatibility with Intel-based handhelds, along with better support for recent Intel and AMD processor platforms more broadly. On paper, it reads like a routine maintenance release. In practice, it looks like Valve is quietly building out the foundation for a much wider platform.

In a recent interview with The Verge, Valve confirmed the Intel relationship goes deeper than a few driver patches. The company is working closely with Intel's engineers to optimize SteamOS at the graphics stack level, ensuring the OS runs properly on Panther Lake – Intel's latest computing platform, and the architecture behind the Arc G3 Extreme SoC powering upcoming handhelds like the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+.

The Claw 8 EX AI+ ships with Windows, but Intel has acknowledged real user demand for a Linux alternative. No firm timeline for official SteamOS support has been given.

That device, like the new Steam Machines, carries a price tag that reflects the moment we're in. The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ retails for a hefty $1,799 – a figure that would have seemed implausible for a handheld a few years ago. It remains to be seen if the halo device sells in any meaningful quantities at that price level, too.

MSI's product marketing lead Andy Chu has been straightforward about why: memory and storage costs have surged, largely on the back of AI industry demand, and OEMs have run out of room to absorb them. Chu says MSI exhausted every option trying to bring the price down and still landed here. He's also warned the situation could get worse before it gets better.

Against that backdrop: expensive hardware, a fragmented ecosystem, and a Windows-centric status quo – Valve's SteamOS ambitions start to look more strategic than incidental. Valve engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais has said that starting with the 3.8 release, users can now build their own Steam Machines using whatever PC hardware they have on hand. The experience, Griffais says, will closely resemble a docked Steam Deck, with some caveats.

Nvidia support is the most notable gap. Valve is actively collaborating with Nvidia on driver support, but Griffais was measured about the timeline. Most reporting puts realistic availability at 2027 at the earliest. SteamOS is an immutable OS with a read-only filesystem, which makes bundling Nvidia's proprietary drivers a fundamentally different problem than the open-source AMD and Intel drivers already baked in.

Previous attempts to install SteamOS outside of Valve hardware meant navigating the Steam Deck recovery image, a process that made most mainstream Linux installs look effortless by comparison. What's happening now is that the OS is being deliberately expanded to meet the broader PC ecosystem, rather than waiting for the ecosystem to come to it.