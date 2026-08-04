A hot potato: Social media companies are facing thousands of lawsuits alleging that they failed to adequately protect minors and young adults from harmful content, digital addiction, cyberbullying, and online grooming. Just last week, four families from across the US sued Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube, alleging that the platforms were directly responsible for the deaths of their teenage children.

The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Delaware on behalf of the victims by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a national legal advocacy organization representing families who say they have been harmed by social media and AI platforms. According to the complaint, the four teens who died by suicide experienced severe sleep deprivation, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation linked to their social media use.

The Social Media Victims Law Center is representing the families of Livi Castro, 13, Riv Kelleher, 14, Nathaniel Chambers, 17, and Dawson Holden, 18. All four died by suicide over a 14-month period between July 2024 and September 2025, following what the lawsuit describes as "years of escalating harms" from using "addictive and dangerous" social media platforms.

Speaking to reporters, SMVLC founder Matthew Bergman slammed social media companies, saying the children died because the companies simply did not care. "These platforms continue to kill kids, despite the platitudes of their executives. This is a clear and present danger to the health and safety of children, not just in the United States but around the world," he added.

Days after the Delaware case was filed, TikTok agreed to settle three other lawsuits alleging that the company deliberately designed its platform to be addictive, harming the mental health of young people. Speaking to the media, the plaintiffs' lawyer, Joseph VanZandt, said the terms of the settlements are confidential and subject to the finalization of written settlement agreements with TikTok.

Authorities did not disclose the full names of the plaintiffs because they are minors, opting to refer to them by their initials instead. They include a 15-year-old Illinois girl identified as S.J., a 15-year-old New Jersey resident referred to as P.M.Y., and an 18-year-old from Mississippi listed as K.D.B. in the official press release.

Social media companies are facing thousands of lawsuits across several US states, the vast majority of them alleging that the companies knowingly sacrifice the mental well-being of their users at the altar of increasing profits. According to Reuters, around 3,300 lawsuits have been filed against social media companies in Los Angeles Superior Court, where Judge Carolyn Kuhl is presiding over the cases.

In addition to the multiple lawsuits filed by users, Meta is also being sued by 40 US states for allegedly contributing to a youth mental health crisis by encouraging teens to spend too much time on its platforms. The lawsuits claim that the company ignored its own studies indicating a direct correlation between social media addiction and deteriorating mental health.