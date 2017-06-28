Tinder used Hump Day to unveil a new premium feature for those willing to open their wallets in the pursuit of love. Tinder Gold, described by the company as a first-class swipe experience, includes a feature called “Likes You.”

As the name suggests, this section shows paying users a list of people that have already swiped right on their profile. From there, you’ll be able to auto-match, dismiss or click through to users’ profiles to learn more about them.

A golden heart icon with three stripes that shows up on a profile while swiping is another indicator that someone has already swiped right on you.

The "Likes You" feature is essentially a head-start to the finish line and could be a decent time-saver for those leading busy lives that want to cut right to the chase.

Tinder says it’ll begin testing the new feature in Australia, Argentina and Mexico in the coming days with hopes to roll out to all users in the near future.

Tinder Gold will be available to both free users and those that already pay for Tinder Plus. Like Plus, it’ll also include perks such as Unlimited Likes, Rewind and Passport as well as five Super Likes per day, one Boost per month and additional controls over your profile.

Pricing hasn’t yet been revealed as Tinder is reportedly testing a number of different price points across multiple markets to gauge what people are comfortable paying.

Related Reads Tinder is now available on the web in select regions