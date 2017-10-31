Earlier this month, a teaser image from Razer appeared to confirm earlier rumors that it was making a smartphone designed for hardcore games. A GFXBench listing for the device quickly followed, and now an online retailer may have revealed more of its impressive specifications.

UK-based website 3g.co.uk had a listing for the “Razer Phone 64GB Black,” which was showing as “out of stock.” Not only did it seemingly confirm the earlier report of the device’s huge 8GB of RAM, but it also reveals the phone’s 64GB of onboard storage, 5.72-inch IGZO display, and a 120Hz panel.

Other listed features include a Wide Color Gamut (WCG), Dolby ATMOS sound, dual front-facing speakers and amplifiers (certified by THX), 4G Super Voice support (for making calls/sending texts in low coverage areas), a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+, and a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12MP f/1.75 wide-angle camera and a 13MP f/2.6 zoom camera.

The THX certification comes as little surprise; Razer purchased the iconic company, founded Star Wars creator George Lucas, last year.

The 8GB of RAM is interesting; that’s certainly a lot more than 3GB - 4GB found in the majority of today’s flagship devices. And the 4,000 mAh is beefier than what most handsets offer. The Quick Charge 4.0 support, meanwhile, suggests the presence of a Snapdragon 835 processor, which matches GFXBench’s report.

But it’s the 120Hz refresh rate that’s the most compelling feature—one that could mean we finally see a truly world-class gaming smartphone.

At the start of 2017, Razer acquired Nextbit, maker of the Robin smartphone, for an undisclosed fee. Judging from the (admittedly lo-res) image on 3G’s website, it looks as if design elements of that cloud-connected device have made it into the Razer phone.

The listing has now been taken down. Hopefully, the specs weren't just there as placeholders. It priced the handset at the equivalent of $800, though given how much more expensive most things are in the UK, that could come down. We'll no doubt get confirmation of the phone's details when Razer unveils the device tomorrow.