The Grand Tour, Amazon’s hit automotive show from former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, is set to return on December 8.

The traveling motor show features studio segments shot on location – each in a different city – under a giant tent. Financially speaking, the series was a big gamble but has seemingly paid off as it broke the Amazon Prime streaming record with its debut episode. It was also among the most pirated shows of 2016.

Unlike binge-ready servings from Netflix, the show is released in weekly installments, thus dragging out over the course of several months.

During the filming of season two in June, Hammond was involved in an accident in which he lost control of the Rimac Concept One car he was driving and sailed off the side of a cliff. He escaped with minor injuries, a surprising outcome considering the severity of the crash.

Judging from the trailer released on Wednesday, season two looks every bit as good as the original.

