AMD finally opened up pre-orders for its second-generation of Ryzen chips last week, with the processors set to arrive this Thursday (April 19). While we still can’t talk about performance figures, the chips have already been overclocked to 5.8 GHz and beyond, and with all cores enabled.

Extreme overclocker “TSAIK” achieved the impressive feat on a Ryzen 7 2700X and a Ryzen 5 2600X. Getting close to 6 GHz requires some pretty hardcore cooling solutions, of course. Both CPUs were able to hit these speeds thanks to the use of liquid nitrogen, or LN2.

The eight-core Ryzen 7 2700X reached 5884 MHz with a 58.25X multiplier on a 101.02 MHz base clock, with the core voltage set at 1.76V. The Ryzen 5 2600X managed 5882 MHz using the same 58.25X multiplier with a BCLK of 101MHz. Its voltage was set at 1.768V.

An MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC motherboard was used for the 2700X, while TSAIK switched to an MSI X470 Gaming Plus for the 2600X overclock. A single 8GB G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 memory module was used in both cases.

To give you a better idea of just how impressive these overclocks are, the Ryzen 7 2700X can achieve a maximum boost frequency of 4.3 GHz on a single-core with the help of Extended Frequency Range 2 (XFR2). Ryzen 5 2600X, meanwhile, can reach 4.2 GHz.

While TSAIK’s frequencies are high, they just missed taking the Ryzen record. Famed overclocker der8auer previously reached 5905 MHz using a Ryzen 5 1600X.

The four 2nd-gen Ryzen processors arriving this week, which are built using a 12nm process and use the Zen+ architecture, include both the 2700X and 2600X chips, along with their non-X versions.

