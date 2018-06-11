During last year's E3 gaming press conference, Ubisoft announced Skull & Bones, an open-world pirate action-adventure game. At the time, not much was known about the game, but that changed today.

At E3 2018 on Monday, Ubisoft gave us an extended look at the upcoming pirate sim, and it's looking pretty good so far.

The game's ship combat looks like a vastly improved version of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag's, with additional cannon types, improved aiming, and what appears to be smoother ship maneuvering.

Naturally, though, there's more to the game than just combat. Trading, extensive ship and crew customization, ship disguises (to help you sail past hostile territory more easily), and even cooperative gameplay were also shown off in the latest 6-minute gameplay demonstration.

As you might expect from a pirate game, Skull & Bones places a heavy emphasis on boarding and raiding other ships. Your victims can be hostile warships or mere merchant vessels, depending on your preferences.

Successfully boarding and looting ships will award you with chests of varying rarities - for example, the reward chest we saw in the gameplay demonstration was labeled as "Legendary."

If you want to get your hands on Skull & Bones for yourself, you can sign up for the game's official Beta right now. The title doesn't have a firm release date yet, but it's expected to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.