Highly anticipated: Nintendo's Switch is midway through its second year and sales continue to be incredibly solid. A flurry of highly anticipated games launching in the coming weeks will be crucial to Nintendo being able to hit its goal of selling another 20 million consoles over the next six months.

Nintendo sold another 3.19 million Switch consoles in the most recent quarter, bringing its financial year total (from April to September) to 5.07 million and pushing lifetime sales to 22.86 million.

It represents a new milestone for the Switch as Nintendo’s latest console has now outsold the GameCube. Released in 2001 and sold through 2007, that system generated worldwide sales of 21.74 million units.

Nintendo needed only one year to surpass the Wii U’s lifetime sales. One of Nintendo’s most disappointing consoles, it tallied just 13.56 million units sold across its five-year lifespan.

The Japanese gaming giant anticipates selling another 20 million Switch systems within the next six months. It’s a lofty goal and one that I’m not sure Nintendo will be able to achieve.

Software sales, meanwhile, have totaled 42.13 million in the first six months of the fiscal year. Nintendo is counting on upcoming releases like Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! and Super Mario Party to help drive another 100 million software sales in the coming half.