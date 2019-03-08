In context: Starting today Spotify will come preinstalled on most Samsung devices. The streaming services has been working on expanding its reach and its partnership with one of the world's biggest smartphone producers is part of that plan.

Samsung announced on Friday, the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are available from most retailers and service providers. Along with the launch Spotify has revealed that the new devices will come preinstalled with the Spotify app. The S10 5G, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy A models will also come with the app preloaded.

Additionally, the company said that new Spotify users (who purchase an S10 or other eligible model) would be offered a six-month trial subscription to Spotify Premium. The offer is only open to users that have never previously had an account. Unfortunately, the trial is only available in the United States.

“We were very excited to be named Samsung’s go-to music streaming service several months ago and today’s news will only ensure a more seamless Spotify listening experience across devices for listeners around the world,” said Spotify’s Vice President of Consumer Products Sten Garmark.

“This partnership makes it easy for Samsung mobile users to access their favorite music and podcasts on Spotify, wherever they are and however they choose to listen.”

Spotify has been working closely with Samsung and has integrated Bixby into the Android app. Likewise, Samsung has made the necessary changes to Bixby to display Spotify content and recommendations directly on the Bixby Home screen.

“Our goal is to deliver the best possible mobile experience to our consumers, and Spotify is the ideal music partner to help us make that vision a reality,” said Patricio Paucar, VP of Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether they’re listening to the latest hit albums or checking out their favorite playlist, we’re giving eligible Galaxy S10 users access to an amazing six month Spotify Premium offer.”

Samsung’s partnership with Spotify began last August when the electronics giant announced it would make Spotify the default music app on its Galaxy Home speaker. Expanding the app to make it the “go-to music service provider” across most other Samsung devices going forward will give the music streamer a big boost against its rivals, most notably Apple Music.

Early reviews of Samsung's Galaxy S10 line of phones shows them to be a solid, but incremental update to its flagship. Those who have been patiently waiting for the devices to go on sale while be happy to know they can be purchased through Samsung's website, Amazon, brick-and-mortar stores, and most major cellular providers.