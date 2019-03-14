In brief: As Intel continues to pump out even more 14nm processors, at least the core counts are starting to rise a little. Desktop platforms could scale up to 10 cores while mobile options rise to 8 cores, or 4 cores with extremely low power consumption.

Updates submitted to Coreboot and Linux by Intel have revealed that the Comet Lake series of processors may have as many as 10 cores. In addition to upping the core count for desktop, likely in response to Ryzen 3000 processors with up to sixteen cores, ultrabooks will be receiving CPUs with up to six cores.

Comet Lake is still based on a refined 14nm process. It is expected that six core Comet Lake U-series CPUs will have a 28W TDP while four core variants will be rated at 15W. In addition, there may be an extra low power 5W CPU, making it Intel's first quadcore with such a low TDP.

For desktop systems, Intel is expected to keep the same LGA 1151 v2 socket for 10 core Comet Lake processors. Power draw is not currently known for the upcoming CPUs, but extra pins to deliver power seem like they will be put to use.

Now is yet another time to note that Intel really needs to get its manufacturing processes under control and in a hurry. As AMD is enjoying the benefits of TSMC's advanced 7nm processes, Intel is still struggling to mass produce 10nm parts. Even if Intel's 10nm process is allegedly more similar to competing 7nm processes, the clock is ticking before more consumers jump ship to cheaper and higher core count CPUs.

Intel's roadmap for mobile processors shows Ice Lake releasing this year, but still on a 10nm+ process. Tiger Lake will follow up in 2020, but on a refined 10nm++ process. At least on the mobile front, a place where power consumption matters far more than on desktop, Intel is still looking at late 2020 or early 2021 before it churns out 7nm options.