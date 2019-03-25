Although several game developers are ditching Steam in favor of Epic's Games Store, some companies are doing the exact opposite. Bethesda announced today that many of its major upcoming titles, including the likes of Doom: Eternal, Rage 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, will all be launching on Steam.

If you haven't been following AAA gaming news lately, this may not seem like a particularly noteworthy announcement. If you have, however, you'll know that it certainly is - as stated before, several devs are opting to release their games exclusively on the Epic Games Store lately.

This is primarily due to the large payouts Epic likely offers them, but the Store's more developer-friendly revenue split (Epic only asks for 12 percent versus Valve's 30) is probably pretty attractive as well.

At any rate, given that some games have been pulled from the Steam storefront at the eleventh hour (such as Metro: Exodus) and switched over to Epic's alternative, this reassurance from Bethesda will likely come as a breath of fresh air to many.

We’re pleased to announce that RAGE 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, and DOOM Eternal will be released on Steam as well as https://t.co/p0BARqmTBp. We will also be bringing Fallout 76 to Steam later this year. — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 25, 2019

Fallout 76, which has thus far only been available through Bethesda.net, will also be arriving on Steam in the near future.

Valve and Bethesda have always had a positive relationship, so this news shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of both companies. Still, its always nice to have this sort of thing confirmed - it demonstrates that Bethesda is still committed to Steam and its users, though it's impossible to say whether or not that might change down the line.