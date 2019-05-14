Something to look forward to: Netflix is joining the E3 2019 party, offering teases of their own. Netflix will host a panel, dubbed "Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games," and we can probably expect some announcements regarding the interactive streaming format Netflix has been popularizing. All of this set to take place June 11 when E3 kicks off to learn more.

In light of Sony and EA electing to skip E3 this year, several other attendance announcements have cropped up. AMD announced it will have a presence at E3 2019 to discuss upcoming gaming products, and now Netflix revealed it will be at E3 as well, hosting a panel and hinting at some gaming news.

Netflix has been making some inroads in gaming lately, with its upcoming Stranger Things 3: The Game coinciding with the Netflix series' return for season three on July 4th. However, in a staged Twitter banter, Netflix revealed that its gaming ambitions go beyond just Stranger Things 3: The Game and that it had some "gaming news in the works."

Getting hype for #E32019. Hey @E3, can we get an invite? — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 13, 2019





In the Twitter thread, Netflix announced a panel called "Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games." We know Telltale was working on a Stranger Things game before the studio shuttered; it's not outside the realm of possibilities that Netflix could be finishing the project.

We could also expect more news on Netflix's popular interactive streaming format, which has spawned titles like Minecraft: Story Mode, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and You vs. Wild featuring Bear Grylls.