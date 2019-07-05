Rumor mill: It appears that AMD may be launching its Radeon RX 5700 Navi cards at a lower price point than expected. If the rumors are true, the latest Navi cards should be priced lower than what they were announced for at E3. There may also be a 50th Anniversary RX 5700XT joining the lineup.

We got our first tease of the Radeon RX 5700 series back in May during Computex. At the time, details were sparse. AMD mainly wanted everyone to know that it had a couple of gamer-centric cards in the pipe.

It wasn’t until E3 that we learned more about the RX 5700 XT and RX 5700. AMD claimed the GPUs would outperform Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 respectively. We also learned that both cards would be priced lower than Nvidia’s offerings with the RX 5700 costing $379 and the XT version ringing in at $449 at launch on July 7.

To the dismay of several many who had recently shelled out for RTX cards, Nvidia introduced the RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2060 Super on July 2. The move seemed to be an attempt to sabotage AMD’s pending debut of its new Navi cards by proffering a more competitive line.

According to a VideoCardz report, anonymous sources have revealed that AMD might be slashing the prices of the upcoming Radeon offerings. The insiders did not disclose the new price tags, which are under embargo until July 6, but it would not be surprising to see both cards discounted as much as $50 each.

Just as we were writing this, VideoCardz updated their report saying that they've confirmed from two different sources that the RX 5700 XT will go for $399 and the RX 5700 will be priced at $349 — a $50 and $30 discount, respectively. They also claim there will be an overclocked RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary card for $449. Of course, nothing is official yet, but we should hear it from the horse’s mouth by tomorrow.