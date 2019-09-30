Freebies: Everybody loves free stuff, and in the PC gaming industry, there's a lot of that to go around. Brands regularly hand out free content or products through giveaways, contests, and other promotions -- AMD's PC hardware line-up alone offers several examples of this. In many cases, picking up a modern Radeon or Ryzen device will net you one or more full-priced games at no additional cost.

If you're a fan of both AMD and these bundle deals, you'll likely be pleased to hear that two more of the latter are on the way: the "Equipped to Win" and "Raise the Game" packages. As a whole, the bundle offerings range from generous to downright meaty, depending on your budget restrictions and hardware needs.

We'll start with the Equipped to Win package, which ties into AMD's CPUs. Those who purchase a Ryzen 9 3000-series chip or a Ryzen 7 3800X will get both Obsidian's The Outer Worlds and Ghost Recon Breakpoint; Ubisoft's latest military squad sim/looter-shooter hybrid.

Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 3700X, 3600X, 2700X, and 2700 buyers will be forced to pick just one of those games. Anyone who snags a Ryzen 5 3600, 3400G, or Ryzen 5 2000-series chip won't have access to any game freebies.

However, everyone -- including that last group and Raise the Game customers -- gets access to a free three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. AMD doesn't specify whether or not the subscription will auto-renew.

The Raise the Game bundle deals with GPUs, and unfortunately, it's a bit less generous than its CPU counterpart. Ryzen RX 5700 XT, 5700, 590, 580, and 570 customers can choose between Borderlands 3 and Breakpoint (rather than getting both), whereas Radeon VII, RX 560, and RX Vega-series GPU buyers get nothing (except the Game Pass subscription mentioned before).

The free game portion of both promotions will expire on December 31, giving you around three months to take advantage of it. The Game Pass deal ends when the available supply of coupon codes has been exhausted, or March 10, 2020, whichever comes first.