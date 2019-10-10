In a nutshell: A new model for the Switch Pro Controller has been spotted in the wild. Users were hopeful that a fix for the D-pad and analog stick drifting problem were fixed in the new version. Unfortunately, Spawn Wave dashed their hopes.

Nintendo has received quite a bit of friction over its JoyCon controllers that suffer from a joystick drift problem. So much so that the company has had to institute a free repair program. Some users have even started using the Switch Pro Controller instead.

However, the Pro controller for the Switch is not without its faults. Users on Reddit have reported drift associated with the stand-alone gamepad as well as a supposed remedy for it.

Some are speculating that Nintendo may have addressed this and other issues in a new Pro controller model that was recently spotted at Best Buy.

SIG, over at Resetera, notes that he spotted a model number — 104889E — different from his current pad. The previous version was model number 104889D.

The change in model number could have been for any number of reasons, but a fix for its troubled analog sticks and D-pad are hopeful options.

The idea intrigued the guys over at Spawn Wave, so they went out and bought one of the new models for a teardown.

Spawn Wave reports (above) that it did not find anything drastically different in this new model. Other than some of the plastics, it seems to be the same. The change in the model number is more likely to be due to supply-line changes or something else unrelated to the internal components.

So much for wishful thinking.

Image credit: Natsia27 via Shutterstock