In a nutshell: The ability to speed up the playback of media is especially popular with podcast listeners and those that enjoy audiobooks as it allows them to consume more content at a faster rate. This is particularly handy when listening to slow-paced material or if you’ve got a limited amount of time to listen.

If you’re finding it increasingly difficult to allocate time in your busy schedule to squeeze in a binge-watching session on Netflix, a new feature being trialed with some Android users might be of interest.

As Android Police highlights, some Android users have discovered a new variable playback speed option in the video playback menu. If you have it, you’ll have the ability to slow playback speed to 0.5x or 0.75x or boost it to 1.25x or 1.5x.

YouTube has a similar variable playback speed option that many aren’t aware even exists.

Doing the same with video might seem a bit harsh but eh, that’s what testing is for, right? I personally wouldn’t be interested in watching a video at an accelerated pace as it would feel comically unnatural and destroy the immersion the storyteller is looking to build. But hey, to each their own.

It’s unclear exactly when this feature went live although based on Twitter mentions, it may have been in play for a week or so now. Do you see the new variable playback speed option on your Android device yet?

Masthead credit: Netflix by Nicolas Maderna