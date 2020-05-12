For the past 8 months we've been working on a new feature that will make our Product Finder section ever more useful: Amazon price history graphs!

We've been gathering pricing data for weeks while perfecting how we crunch the numbers straight from Amazon's listings. Launching in beta today, we believe Price History is ready for you to take full advantage of. You'll find a new tab on every product page that has enough data to put together a graph (minimum of 30 days of pricing data).

We started collecting prices around November with a small pool of products, so at most we currently have 6 months worth of history for some products, most others have at least 3 to 4 months of price fluctuations, shown in easy-to-follow graphs. By the time the holiday season hits, we expect this to become even more useful and an excellent point of reference when shopping for new hardware.

To get you started, you can check out some of the products below (or thousands others) with their respective price history graph.

Corsair's K70 RGB MK.2 keyboard is currently selling for $129, not the lowest point ($109) from last December, but much better than the $169 it sold for at various points.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is consistently selling below its $500 MSRP. Currently can be bought for $431 which is very compelling for this killer 12-core, 24-thread desktop CPU.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 3 speakers are selling at its usual $200 price, however you can watch out for a regular discount down to $160.

The Logitech G604 Lightspeed is an okay buy at $79, much better than its high of $100.

Samsung's Galaxy A71 is a newcomer in the mid-range smartphone market. Mostly positive reviews and a price that keeps coming down in just a few short weeks.

The Product Finder is a collection of thousands of tech products curated with review scores and review links from around the web, pros and cons, products' direct competitors, pricing data, and now pricing history. The Product Finder is usually there to complement our editorial work on reviews and "best of" shopping guides, as well as bring guidance on areas of coverage that don't receive as much attention or simply where there's an overwhelming number of product models and variety, for example when looking at routers, cameras, monitors, headphones, laptops, and many others.

We'll keep learning about the things we can do when gathering this kind of data. One such idea is monitoring for big price drops, so we could highlight when a highly rated product is offering best-ever pricing -- and have that available to you on a feed that is always 1-click away.

We could also learn from pricing trends. For the past few weeks, for example, by simply looking at graphs and availability, it's evident that tech products have increased in price across the board, with a ton of them going out of stock as well.

For now, the new price history feature has become a new actionable point of reference in thousands of Product Finder products. It's also available on every Best Of buying guide as a shortcut link alongside current pricing and overall score. Enjoy!