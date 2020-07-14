In a nutshell: Zen 3 is arriving this year, but there has never been a better time to buy one of the current, high-end Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 chips. The best offer right now is for the Ryzen 7 3700X, which is available for just $259.99 and comes with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (when released).

We praised the Ryzen 7 3700X in our review, giving it a score of 90 and placing it on our “Best CPUs of 2020” list. The chip boasts eight cores and sixteen threads, has a base clock of 3.6GHz, a max turbo clock of 4.4 GHz, and 32MB of cache. It’s excellent for productivity tasks, scoring high on many of our benchmarks, while also being a great gaming chip. After launching at $330, the processor is now available for just $259.99.

If this deal isn’t tempting enough, it’s also part of AMD’s ‘Equipped to Win’ promotion in which Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is given away with certain Ryzen CPUs. This is a “limited offer,” so you better move fast if you want to test the CPU with the next AC game, which saw an extended reveal at the recent Ubisoft event.

Thanks to the release of the Ryzen 3000XT chips, the current crop of AMD processors have seen a price drop. We were far from impressed by the new CPUs’ minor performance improvements, and deals like this one make the $399 Ryzen 3800XT an even less appealing buy.

Last year on 7/7 we launched our 7nm 3rd gen @AMDRyzen and @Radeon 5000 series together. Today we celebrate 7/7 with some new @AMDRyzen XT parts. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/XJqzIcnJEE — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) July 7, 2020

The question many upgraders will ask is whether to take this deal or wait for Zen 3. AMD boss Dr. Lisa Su said the new architecture is on track to launch this year and “looking great.” With the promise of massive IPC gains and other features, the next-gen chips already sound like a tempting buy.