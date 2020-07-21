Editor's take: August still makes sense as it is far enough away from the holidays that it likely wouldn’t cannibalize sales but hosting Prime Day just one month before Black Friday could be a mistake. Can Amazon really expect shoppers to spend money in droves in October, just to turn around and do it again the following month – all potentially during a pandemic that is looking increasingly likely that it will still be lingering at that time?

Amazon for the first time has issued a statement on the status of Prime Day, the company’s annual sales extravaganza that has historically taken place around the middle of July since its inception in 2015.

An Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch that they will be holding Prime Day later than usual this year, “while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.” The rep added that Prime members in India will see Prime Day savings on August 6-7 and that dates for other regions will be shared soon.

Rumors that Prime Day was in jeopardy first surfaced in early April, a few weeks into widespread stay-at-home orders brought about by Covid-19. Earlier this month, e-mails to third-party sellers indicated that Amazon may push the sales event all the way back to October.

Amazon held its first Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary. Amazon learned a lot that year, especially with regard to the sort of products that people were – and weren’t – interested in buying. More attractive deals in subsequent years led to record-breaking sales, sometimes even outpacing Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest sales days of the year.

