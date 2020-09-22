Editor's take: Blizzard has rescheduled its gaming convention after postponing the event earlier this year due to Covid-19 concerns. The virtual show won't be quite the same as the annual in-person event but it's better than nothing at all, right?

The convention is typically held over a two-day period in early November but back in May, Blizzard said the current health climate wouldn’t allow them to host the event this year. Blizzard head Saralyn Smith didn’t dismiss the possibility of BlizzCon returning early next year as an online event and that is exactly what is going to happen.

The new “BlizzConline” will take place February 19-20, 2021. The online show will feature unique opportunities for fans to participate, such as the cosplay exhibition and contest, an art contest, a digital storytelling contest, a talent spotlight and a virtual March of the Murlocs.

Full details on how to participate in these events virtually can be found over on Blizzard’s website. The developer and publisher said there is still a lot more planning to do before additional details can be shared but they at least wanted to give fans an idea of what to expect.

Blizzard at BlizzCon 2019 announced the highly anticipated Diablo IV as well as Overwatch 2. Seeing as neither is out yet, we can likely expect to get updates on both projects and perhaps details on any new, unannounced projects the company is working on.

Masthead credit: Natalia Leen