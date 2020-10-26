Highly anticipated: Watch Dogs Legion, the latest installment in the underrated GTA-meets-hacking series, arrives this Thursday (October 29). If you like what you’ve seen of the game so far, you can pre-load it later today. Here’s everything you need to know about times, dates, PC specs, and ray-tracing requirements.

Most of us know the inherent dangers that come with pre-ordering games, but it doesn’t stop most people. If you simply can’t wait for Watch Dogs Legion to download on Thursday and trust in Ubisoft’s ability to release a bug-free title, it can be pre-loaded today.

On the PC, where Legion is available from the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, pre-loading starts at 8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT, 3 PM GMT, and 4 PM CET. Those in Asia and Oceania can pre-load at 2 AM AEDT.

PlayStation 4 owners can start pre-loading tomorrow, October 27 at 12:01 local time in all regions, while Xbox One users are able to pre-load right now.

Watch Dogs Legion launches on all platforms, including Stadia, on October 29 12:01 AM local time in all regions.

Last month, Ubisoft released a PC-requirements list for Legion:

1080p / Low Settings

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz

: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290X VRAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 VRAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB RAM : 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440p / High Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700 VRAM : 8GB

: 8GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

4K / Ultra Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti/ RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon VII

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti/ RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon VII VRAM : 10 GB

: 10 GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack) Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Enhanced versions of Watch Dogs Legion that take advantage of their ray-tracing capabilities will also be available on the PlayStation 5 (November 12) and Xbox Series X/S (November 10). Ubisoft has also updated its ray tracing-specific PC requirements with Nvidia’s new RTX 3000 series:

Ray Tracing On - 1080p / High Settings

CPU : Intel Core i5-8400 2.8 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz

: Intel Core i5-8400 2.8 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 VRAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On - 1440p/ Very High Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

: Intel Core i7-9700 3.0 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On - 4K / Ultra Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-9900K 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz

: Intel Core i7-9900K 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 VRAM : 10 GB

: 10 GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack) Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Watch Dogs has long lived in the shadow of GTA, but with the promise of being able to recruit and play as millions of London residents, will Legion escape comparisons with Rockstar’s legendary series?