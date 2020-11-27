In a nutshell: Hulu is one of the better streaming video services out there, especially if you’re more into television shows than movies (they have movies, mind you, but their main focus is television). And for a limited time, it’s offering one of the best deals we’ve seen in a long time.

From now through Monday, November 30, you can score a subscription to Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan for just $1.99 per month for 12 months. The offer is valid for both new and eligible returning subscribers (that haven’t been with the service in the past three months).

Notably, the discount only applies to the ad-supported plan, so you’ll have to be willing to sit through commercials. It’s also not valid with any other promo offers or discounts and for some reason, isn’t redeemable when paying with a gift card. Once the promo period expires, the plan will revert back to its usual $5.99 per month rate unless you cancel.

Those looking for a bit more may want to consider Hulu’s ongoing bundle which includes access to Hulu (with ads), ESPN+ and Disney+ for $12.99 per month. Assuming you can find appealing content across all three services, it's one of the more attractive streaming bundles out there.

