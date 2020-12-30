Editor's take: Looking for a place to spend some of that holiday cash? GOG’s annual Winter Sale is worthy of consideration as it enters the final stretch with discounts of up to 91 percent on more than 3,500 titles. And even if you don't spend anything, you might as well take advantage of the site's latest free game offer.

GOG kicked off its Winter Sale earlier this month by giving away a free copy of Prison Architect to anyone that wanted it. The offer was only good for 72 hours and if you missed it, you were out of luck.

This time around, similar restrictions apply.

For the next 48 hours, Metro: Last Light Redux is up for grabs, DRM free. Launched in August 2014, Redux is a remaster of the original game from a year earlier and includes all previously released DLC as well as various graphical enhancements. It received generally favorable reviews at launch and has a Metacritic score of 82.

Other standouts from the sale include 70 percent off The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, half off No Man’s Sky and Control Ultimate Edition, 65 percent off Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and a full 85 percent off Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition.

GOG’s Winter Sale runs through January 4, 2021, at 9 am Eastern.