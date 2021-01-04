Full disclosure: I am a very early adopter of Cyberpunk 2077. It was a game I knew that I wanted. So when Amazon had pre-orders discounted last March, I snagged a PS4 copy for under $50. I was a bit underwhelmed but not disappointed with my purchase.

Despite its rocky start on standard consoles, playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a PS4 Pro has not been a terrible experience. Yes, there were some terrible bugs at first, but the worst of those are smashed after three updates. My main complaint is that it felt a little short, so I'm ready for some DLC, but when can we expect some new content?

CD Projekt Red developers are reportedly set to release more content in the next few months. Engadget notes, the official Cyberpunk 2077 website prominently displays a side banner on the DLC page stating, "Free DLC starts hitting Night City early 2021." But can that be right?

The page went live on launch day, but issues have snowballed since then for CD Projekt Red, and its developers have been busy trying to fix the core game. While it is reasonable to assume that some preliminary work has gone into CP2077 DLC, it is just as likely that work has been delayed by at least two months.

As previously mentioned, devs have had their hands full since release, with three hotfixes and two "large patches" coming– one later this month and another in February. That said, if CDPR has a separate team working on DLC, it is still within the realm of possibilities that we will see it within the next few months, but don't get your hopes up.

In addition to the problems with the core game on consoles, CD Projekt Red is in the midst of a PR nightmare. Between the troubles issuing refunds to the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store to it now having to deal with a class-action lawsuit, the studio as a whole has been busy.

"To be honest, it's too early to judge," said CDPR co-CEO Adam Kiciński when asked about DLC during an investors call last month. "At the moment, please let us handle the situation, and please let us make some more assessments – that's still ahead of us; we don't know yet, and we're now focused on improving Cyberpunk. We'll discuss this early next year."

It is probable that the DLC page is just a placeholder, since there is no link to it on the Cyberpunk 2077 home page. If I had to venture a guess, I would say not to expect any DLC until at least late summer or early fall at the earliest. The last thing that CDPR will do is rush out DLC in the first part of 2021 on a game that has yet to be fully fixed, further compounding its woes.