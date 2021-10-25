Rumor mill: Another supposed benchmark leak earlier this month already suggested Intel's upcoming Alder Lake Core i5 processors will outperform AMD's counterpart, the Ryzen 5 5600X. This week, more benchmarks seem to provide a better picture of different levels of performance.

Two leaks appeared on Twitter over the weekend claiming to show CPU-Z benchmarks for the Core i5-12600K at stock and overclocked speeds. The person who posted the overclocked benchmark says they can't confirm whether or not it's real.

A couple weeks ago, rumors already indicated the i5-12400 outdid the 5600X. According to that leak, the processor will have a base clock of 2.5GHz, boosting up to 4.0GHz on multi-core and 4.4GHz on one core. With six cores and 12 threads, it scored 681.7 points in a single-thread CPU-Z test and 4,983.8 points in a multi-thread test.

According to the latest leaks, by comparison the stock 12600K has a 3.7GHz base clock. It boosts up to 4.5GHz on multi-core and 4.9GHz on single-core, and has 16 threads. Its single-thread CPU-Z score is 746.2 points and its multi-thread score is 7058.1 points. The overclocked CPU-Z scores are partially censored in the Twitter screenshot, showing "79X.X" and "72XX.X" for the single-thread and multi-thread scores, respectively. Those overclock numbers are within spitting distance of reported scores for the i7-12700K.

Amazon Netherlands has estimated a price of $311 for the 12600K. It's expected that Intel will formally reveal the Alder Lake CPUs at an event later this week, and put them on sale next week.