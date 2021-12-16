In context: Even with YouTube and Facebook competing in the live streaming market, Twitch still reigns supreme. That could change soon, however, as a new contender approaches. TikTok is starting to take its first steps in streaming, launching the TikTok Live Studio app to select users worldwide.

Users who've had access to the streaming app shared images of the UI, chat features, and the settings page to show what the software can do. TikTok Live Studio is rather basic in its current state, much like what Twitch Studio beta was when it was released.

The current version of TikTok's streaming software allows users to record in landscape or portrait mode. It can also capture from a variety of sources including games, mobile, video, program, camera, text and images. Moreover, a chat component features a basic set of emojis.

To try the new streaming app, you'll need to access the official website and sign in using a TikTok account. Once you've downloaded the app, open it and enter your account credentials. Then, you'll be able to stream content from your computer, phone, or gaming console directly to TikTok.

It's super basic in its current state.



Has both Landscape and Portrait Scenes.



Sources include Game Capture, Mobile Capture, Video Capture, Program Capture, and some text/images. No browser sources, or alerts.



Emojis are limited to the stock ones. pic.twitter.com/oOHwUbSdUF — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) December 15, 2021

A TikTok representative said Live Studio is nothing more than a test for now, and as such, it may never be widely released. The ongoing phase will allow the social media giant to evaluate how creators use the software. Based on these results, development will be adapted according to their needs.

It's still unclear what the primary type of streamers TikTok is hoping to get with its offering, but based on marketing material, it seems aimed at gamers. Alternatives like OBS Studio and Streamlabs OBS are much more mature than Live Studio, but that's to be expected considering the app is still in a test phase.

Masthead credit: Solen Feyissa